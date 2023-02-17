Northern spotted owl found injured near B.C. train tracks two months after release

A northern spotted owl is shown at the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program (NSOBP) in Langley, B.C. in this undated handout photo. One of just four endangered spotted owls known to be in the wild in British Columbia is now recovering from an injury after being found along some train tracks, slowing the careful plans to revive the species, a breeding program co-ordinator said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, NSOBP *MANDATORY CREDIT*