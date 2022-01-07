Bearskin Lake chief says community near 'breaking point,' needs urgent federal help

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. LeBlanc says the government will do whatever it can to support Indigenous communities, such as Bearskin lake, facing COVID-19 crises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang