Justice minister takes new oath after wording prompted by SNC-Lavalin affair left out

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani takes the oath of office as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The new federal justice minister and attorney general is slated to swear a fresh oath today because the one he recited last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld