Liberal government gives $3.5 million to abortion access projects in Canada

Abortion-rights protester Estephanie Ward uses a bullhorn to chant during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington. The Liberal government says it is giving $3.5 million for two projects to help improve access to abortion services in Canada as the possible return of Roe v. Wade in the United States has brought renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)