Quebec police nab three suspects in connection with thefts of bulldog puppies

Sugar, a 2-year-old French bulldog, licks her mouth while waiting to be groomed during the Thailand International Dog Show in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Quebec provincial police say they've arrested three people in connection with a spate of puppy thefts targeting breeders last year. Breeders from across the province were targeted by the thefts, that mainly involved French bulldogs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kankanit Wiriyasajja