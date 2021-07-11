Patios prepared for England and Italy fans as teams battle for Euro 2020 final

Italy soccer fans watch their team lose 4-0 to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2012 soccer championship final, at Cafe Diplomatico in Toronto, Sunday, July 1, 2012. Owners of Italian restaurants and English pubs said they expect their patios to fill up for the final match of this year's Euro cup between Italy and England, at least to the capacity allowed under remaining rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu