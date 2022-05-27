A look at some recent convictions that have led to consecutive murder sentences

Flowers are seen near a mosque where a shooting left six people dead and eight others injured on Jan. 30, 2017 in Quebec City. The Supreme Court of Canada struck down a Criminal Code provision Friday that meant multiple murderers might have to wait 50 years or more to apply for parole. The unanimous high court decision came Friday in the case of Alexandre Bissonnette, allowing him to seek parole after serving 25 years behind bars for fatally shooting six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson