First Nations on Vancouver Island celebrate B.C. Court of Appeal fisheries ruling

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ruled that it expects Canada to remedy problems in commercial fishery regulation arising from a legal battle first launched in 2003 by a group of Vancouver Island First Nations. A T’aaq-wiihak fisher lands Fraser River sockeye in Tla-o-qui-aht territory in an August 2018 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nuu-chah-Nulth Tribal Council, Irine Polyzogopoulos, *MANDATORY CREDIT*