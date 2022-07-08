OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is shocking, and that Canada has lost a close friend with his death.
Abe was assassinated earlier today by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech in western Japan.
The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Trudeau said in a statement that he was deeply saddened over the loss of what he described as a "great man of vision," and offered a message of condolence to Abe's wife and the people of Japan.
Abe became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, but his overly nationalistic first stint abruptly ended a year later because of health problems.
He later won six national elections starting in 2012 and built a rock-solid grip on power, bolstering Japan’s defence role and capability and its security alliance with the U.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
— With files from The Associated Press.