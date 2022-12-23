No winning ticket sold for Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot Dec 23, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $15 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 27 will be an estimated $20 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCycling group issues a press release ahead of Tuesday's meetingPenticton RCMP are investigating after a stabbing incident outside a local businessStabbing incident now a homicideApartment fire victims ID'dWho was Penticton's newsmaker of the year in 2022?Grace Robotti granted escorted leaveTakedown Notice, Article annuléCity releases its Community Safety ReportSoundstage presenting a Disney show Jan. 18-21Hockey coach charged with voyeurism Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News No winning ticket sold for Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot Horvat scores twice in 3rd period, Canucks beat Oilers 5-2 Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens Bedard leads Canadian juniors past Finland 5-3 in final tune-up test