Family, friends to gather for funeral of man shot in condo building north of Toronto

A photo of Naveed Dada, who died in a deadly condo shooting, is displayed on a candle at a vigil for the victims in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday Dec, 21, 2022. The relative of a man shot dead by a 73-year-old gunman in a condo building north of Toronto says loved ones are to gather for his funeral at a mosque Thursday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey