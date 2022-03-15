'There's no peace,' says volunteer in Ukraine who travelled from Vancouver

Oleh Hlyniailiuk, as shown in this undated handout, is one year too young to join the military and has no previous combat experience but that hasn't stopped him from helping out with the war effort in Ukraine. The 26-year-old said he is co-ordinating with charities in Canada, Austria and Poland from Kolomyia, a city in western Ukraine. The supplies he's helping to acquire include everything from food to flashlights, boots to batteries including over-the-counter medicines and tactical gear. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Oleh Hlyniailiuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*