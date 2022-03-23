Canada's military to adopt gender-neutral dress code as it moves to diversify ranks

Senior military officers and dignitairies depart after attending the homecoming motorcade procession for the return of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, drives through 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The Canadian Armed Forces will soon adopt a gender-neutral dress code for service member as military commanders push for more diversity in the ranks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan