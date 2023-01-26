Ottawa appoints special representative to combat Islamophobia

National Council of Canadian Muslims communications director Amira Elghawaby listens to a reporter's question as leaders of national and Quebec organizations joined the NCCM to call on governments to counter Islamophobia, racism and discrimination, on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Ottawa. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Elghawaby as Canada’s first special representative to combat Islamophobia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang