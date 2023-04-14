Canada's pledge to make more vaccines at home is still a work in progress

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters during a news conference following a visit to the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) Royalmount Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre facility in Montreal, Monday, August 31, 2020. Trudeau promised that Canada's National Research Council would be able to start churning out millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021, but as of April 2023, that hasn't happened. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes