'Delicate, sensitive process:' Expert talks on searching for burial sites with radar

Kisha Supernant, an anthropology professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton is shown in this handout image on Tuesday April 20, 2021. Searching for unmarked burial sites is a painstaking process that not all Indigenous communities could be immediately ready for after the remains of more than 200 children were found at a former residential school in British Columbia, says an anthropologist who has done similar projects on the Prairies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Alberta-John Ulan *MANDATORY CREDIT*