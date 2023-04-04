Once-prestigious 24 Sussex full of rodents, carcasses: National Capital Commission

The Canadian prime ministers' residence, 24 Sussex, is seen on the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 26, 2015. The building is a designated federal heritage building, and has been the official residence of Canada's prime minister since 1951, with Stephen Harper being the last leader to live there. Mounting repairs for over 60 years led the National Capital Commission to move out staff last year, citing health and safety concerns.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick