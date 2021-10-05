Canada cool to China's application to join Pacific Rim trade agreement

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, centre, sits with other ministers and delegates of a Pacific Rim trade bloc during a joint press conference after a session of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Canada is giving China the cold shoulder over its interest in joining an 11-country Pacific Rim trading bloc that it views as an important gateway to diversifying the country's trade with other Asian countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eugene Hoshiko