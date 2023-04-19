Former consultant to wind industry warns of turbines' toll on migrant birds in N.S.

John Kearney, a former wind consultant who is now using acoustics to monitor bird populations, works on one of his stations in Nova Scotia in a handout photo. The 74-year-old environmental anthropologist is objecting to a wind development in southwestern Nova Scotia, saying it poses too great a risk to migrating flocks. The proponent of Wedgeport Wind Farm disagrees, saying the blades don’t threaten declining populations, and help the province reach its greenhouse gas emission goals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Danielle Horne **MANDATORY CREDIT**