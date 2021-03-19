Only U.S. would be interested in Meng's border exam answers: lawyer

VANCOUVER - A Canadian border officer had no reason to question the chief financial officer of telecom giant Huawei about the company's activity in Iran except to assist U.S. investigators, one of her lawyers said Friday.
Mona Duckett told a B.C. Supreme Court judge hearing Meng's extradition case that some questions posed by Supt. Sanjit Dhillon had nothing to do with her admissibility into Canada.
Dhillon said in a statutory declaration completed after Meng's 2018 arrest at Vancouver's airport that he asked her what concerns the United States had about Huawei products, whether her company sold products that it shouldn't, and whether her company sold products in Iran.
Meng is wanted on fraud charges in the United States based on allegations relating to U.S. sanctions against Iran that both she and Huawei deny.
"The value of these responses to an adjudicator who is assessing whether Ms. Meng might be inadmissible to Canada for either criminality or for national security concerns to Canada or her allies is, with respect, zero," Duckett said.
"The value would only be to a U.S. audience."
Lawyers for Canada's attorney general have not yet responded in court, but they say in court documents the screening questions had a "clear nexus" with admissibility concerns. There is no evidence that the answers were shared beyond the Canada Border Services Agency, they say.
"It cannot be said that posing such questions was in any way unreasonable or contrary to his duties," the Crown says.
Meng's lawyer made the argument as part of a broader claim that proceedings in her extradition case should be stayed because her rights were violated at the airport when she was questioned before being informed of her arrest.
Her team says RCMP and border officers colluded to conduct a covert criminal investigation under the guise of a routine border exam, an allegation the officers have denied.
Meng's hearing took place after a closed-door trial was held on Friday in China in the case of Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians whose detention two years ago is widely seen as retaliation for her arrest.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned China's "lack of transparency" after the brief trial. No verdict was announced.
The other Canadian detainee, Michael Kovrig, has a scheduled court appearance Monday.
The B.C. Supreme Court hearings in Meng's case are set to wrap up in May.
Meng's lawyers have argued that Canadian officials ignored a court order that called for her "immediate" arrest, instead holding her for three hours in the airport's secondary screening area.
Duckett pointed to a judgment in the B.C. Court of Appeal that involved an examination of charter rights at the border.
Border officers have a right to make routine inquiries as part of the screening process, but once the person is detained in the "constitutional" sense, the person should be informed of their rights, including a right to a lawyer, Duckett said.
Meng was in transit to Mexico when she was pulled into screening by border officers, her devices were taken and information was collected for law enforcement, Duckett said.
"All of those factors cumulatively, in our submission, ought to demonstrate to this court that that was not a routine border screening process."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.