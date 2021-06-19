Families speak out against police violence at BLM Toronto Juneteenth event in Ottawa

Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals, is comforted after singing at a public memorial and walk for justice held to honour the woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment in Toronto, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Several Black and Indigenous families whose loved ones have been harmed and killed by police came together in Ottawa to mark Juneteenth and demand accountability and changes to the justice system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio