COVID-19 linked to death of four-year-old girl in Quebec City

Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube, speaks to the media at the COVID-19 press briefing January 6, 2022 in Montreal. A four-year old girl has died from causes linked to COVID-19, according to a Quebec City hospital. The CHU de Québec – Université Laval says it is offering its condolences to the family of the child. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

QUEBEC - A Quebec City hospital announced today that a four-year old girl has died from causes linked to COVID-19.

The CHU de Québec–Université Laval offered condolences to the family of the child but said it would not provide further details out of respect for the girl's family.

Health Minister Christian Dubé also extended condolences on Twitter and called the girl's death "unspeakably sad."

In mid-December, an infant who was less than two months old died of COVID-19 at a Montreal children’s hospital.

According to Quebec Health Department data, that was the first child under 10 to die of the disease in the province.

The department says 12,364 deaths have been linked to the disease in the province, and more than 70 per cent of them have been among people aged 80 and older.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2022.

