Quebec, Ottawa name facilitator to help communities with residential school searches

Quebec Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafreniere, centre, and Federal Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, right, look on as Mohawk elder Kevin Deer speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Lafreniere says the creation of a post where communities can go eases concerns they had that the search for answers would become a jurisdictional back-and-forth between the federal and provincial governments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes