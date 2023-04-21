Two people injured at Dene High School in La Loche, Sask., one in custody

LA LOCHE, Sask. - Two people have been injured at Dene High School in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche.
The Northern Lights School Division says the two individuals are being treated and the person responsible is in RCMP custody.
The school has not provided further details about what happened, but says RCMP are to comment further.
The division says the school is safe and that there is no current threat.
It says it is doing everything it can to provide supports and care for students, staff and their families.
In 2016, four people were killed and seven injured in a shooting rampage in La Loche, including two teachers at the high school.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.