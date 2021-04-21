Former Trudeau adviser agrees to testify before committee on Vance allegations

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Gov. Gen. Julie Payette deliver the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Trudeau's former adviser has agreed to appear before a parliamentary committee to answer questions about the Liberal government's handling of an allegation of sexual misconduct involving former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld