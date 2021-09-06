Quebec introduces pilot project for free youth protection mediation service

The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home, and later died, is carried from the church after a funeral service in Granby, Que., Thursday, May 9, 2019. A two-year investigation by the Commission on Children's Rights and Youth Protection following the girl's death has prompted the Quebec government to act on its recommendations and introduce a mediation pilot project that could lead to better child protection intervention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz