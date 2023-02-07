In The News for Feb. 7: Can the PM appease the country's Premiers on health care?

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 ...
What we are watching in Canada ...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining Canada's premiers at the table today where he is set to offer them a significant increase towards health-care funding.
The premiers say they are going into the talks with an open mind, no red line and a willingness to sign one-on-one agreements with Ottawa for more money.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says these bilateral agreements will be a big part of the negotiations, but the core goal is to get Canadians the health care they deserve.
For over two years, the premiers have been asking Trudeau to come to the table to discuss an increase to the Canada Health Transfer, with the provinces wanting Ottawa to increase their share to 35 per cent from 22 per cent.
A senior government official says Trudeau will lay out a 10-year deal that will top up the annual transfer while offering more targeted funding with conditions attached.
---
Also this ...
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians still see the United States as their country's closest ally, even in an age of isolationism and protectionist policies.
The online survey by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies found 69 per cent of respondents still see the U.S. as Canada's best friend, while 31 per cent said they disagreed or didn't know.
Canadians seem more divided, however, on whether the U.S. is a positive influence on international affairs: 41 per cent of respondents disagreed with that statement, compared with 38 per cent who said they believe it's true.
The survey comes as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to deliver tonight's state of the union speech, his second since being sworn in as president in 2021.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.
The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.
Lottery officials say a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.
The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by five per cent annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million. Powerball says both prizes are the amounts before taxes.
The jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
The medical aid organization Doctors Without Borders says a staff member has been found dead under the rubble of his house in Syria’s Idlib province following the powerful earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.
The group says other members of the organization also lost families.
“We are very shocked and saddened by the impact of this disaster on the thousands of people touched by it, including our colleagues and their families,” said Sebastien Gay, the group’s head of mission in Syria.
Gay said health facilities in northern Syria were overwhelmed with medical personnel working around the clock to respond to the huge numbers of injured.
The quake-damaged area in Syria is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by government forces and borders Turkey.
The death toll in the region is fast approaching five-thousand, with officials saying the number of dead will likely continue rise for days.
---
On this day in 1812 ...
Charles Dickens, considered the greatest writer of the Victorian period, was born in Portsmouth, England.
The author of such novels as "Great Expectations," "Oliver Twist" and "A Christmas Carol" was widely acclaimed not only for his writing but also for his attacks on social evils, injustice, and hypocrisy.
His novels remain popular today -- with at least 180 movies and TV adaptations based on his works. He died in 1870.
---
In entertainment ...
A Winnipeg duo is celebrating a career-validating moment after one of their singles earned veteran singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt a Grammy at this year's ceremony.
Raitt picked up three trophies including one for best Americana performance for "Made Up Mind."
The song was written by brothers Joey and Dave Landreth of the alternative country group The Bros. Landreth, and Jonathan Singleton, an American country singer.
The brothers met Raitt when she was performing at the 2014 Winnipeg Folk Festival where she asked them to send her some of their music.
Nearly ten years later, Raitt's team informed the group she was recording one of their singles to include on her latest album.
Dave Landreth says watching Raitt win the award and hearing a shout-out from her was a humbling and grounding experience for him.
---
Did you see this?
The City of Iqaluit says water services have been restored after an emergency partial shutdown due to issues with the piped water system.
The city shut water services in parts of the city on Monday, saying it needed to fix a break in the system causing a sewer to back up into the legislative building.
The city had previously shut down all water service Saturday afternoon while crews repaired the water line near the Astro Hill complex. Water service was restored to most residents on Saturday night, except for a medical boarding home near a water pipe still under repair.
Water was restored to the boarding home by Sunday afternoon as the city said crews were continuing to repair two leaks in the piped water system.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023