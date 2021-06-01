The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 232 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
Six earlier cases have been removed due to data correction for a net increase of 226.
The five-day test-positivity rate stands at 12 per cent provincially and 13.5 per cent in Winnipeg.
---
1:15 p.m.
Quebec Premier François Legault says gyms and indoor restaurant dining can reopen Monday in Montreal and its northern suburb Laval.
Legault told reporters today Quebecers should expect cases to rise in the region over the next few weeks because rules are easing, but he says the health-care system can handle it.
He says he is also easing restrictions across several other Quebec regions on Monday.
The government says it will announce a plan on Thursday that will allow Quebecers to advance their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
---
1:05 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the new cases involve one person in the Moncton region, two in the Fredericton region and two in the Bathurst area.
New Brunswick has 142 active reported cases and five patients in hospital with the disease.
There is one New Brunswicker in hospital with COVID-19 outside the province.
About 63.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
---
12:05 p.m.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says people who got the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for the first dose can be offered either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second.
The advice affects more than two million Canadians who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine before provinces stopped using it for first doses last month as it is potentially linked to a rare but serious blood clotting syndrome.
NACI says it is basing their advice on the risk of the syndrome, and emerging evidence that mixing and matching different types of vaccines is not only safe but may produce a better immune response.
Manitoba didn't wait for the guidance, announcing Monday they would offer AstraZeneca recipients Pfizer or Moderna if they wanted.
Quebec currently recommends getting the same vaccine twice but says with informed consent people who got AstraZeneca first can get Pfizer or Moderna.
---
11:50 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 208 new cases of COVID-19 today and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one within the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 354, and 86 people were in intensive care, a drop of three.
The province says it administered 65,917 doses of vaccine since its last report, for a total of 5,648,992; about 61.3 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.
Quebec says it will begin vaccinating temporary foreign workers when they arrive at the Montreal airport.
---
10:50 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 699 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from the virus.
The data is based on 20,262 tests.
The province says 804 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 583 patients in intensive care and 387 on ventilators.
---
