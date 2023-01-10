In The News for Jan. 10: RCMP too short-staffed to follow up on tips from Fintrac?

The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes "may not get investigated" due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities. The Mounties make the candid admission in a briefing note prepared for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on the working relationship between the national police force and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac. Money seized by police during a bust is displayed at RCMP headquarters In Surrey, B.C., on December 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward