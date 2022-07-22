TORONTO - The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $25 million: 01, 09, 19, 34, 37, 39 & 49.
Bonus: 06
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
