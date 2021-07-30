Canadian women mine more Olympic gold and B.C.'s killer heat: In The News for July 30

Canada’s Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in women’s eight rowing competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld