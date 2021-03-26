Prairie ticket holder wins $15 million Lotto Max jackpot Prairie ticket holder wins Lotto Max jackpot Mar 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TORONTO - A ticket holder in the Prairies won Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot.The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 30 will an estimated $10 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Jackpot Max Lottery Ticket Lotto Holder Prairie Toronto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDistrict Wine Village ready for June openingBomb suspect arrested, released without chargesSummerland couple arrested in Ponzi schemeShots fired at police during weekend chaseAffordable housing projected OK’d for SummerlandDam crack needs closer lookPurple beer helps float epilepsy awarenessRDOS urged to ‘respect’ community, reconsider park nameAnother fake Mountie appears in the valleyMayor walks back ‘normal’ comment Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jul 23 97 South Song Sessions Fri, Jul 23, 2021 Jul 24 97 South Song Sessions Sat, Jul 24, 2021 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News New attempts planned to free huge vessel stuck in Suez Canal Police looking for erratic driver who hit pickup UBCO debaters to argue about mandatory vaccines Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings Osbourne off 'The Talk' after inquiry into racism discussion Valley author debuts stories of restless life