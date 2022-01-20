High school in Lillooet, B.C., retiring wildfire logo out of respect for neighbours

A B.C. high school is retiring its logo and mascot named "Hot Spot", as shown in this handout image, after devastating wildfires in neighbouring communities cast them in a different light. The Lillooet Secondary School administration says in a letter to families the wildfire logo holds a different meaning in the wake of the fatal blaze that burned through Lytton, and the Elephant Hill fire near Ashcroft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO