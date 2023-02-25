B.C. First Nation aims to reclaim narrative from shadows of residential school

The Survivors’ Flag hangs to honour Indigenous Peoples who were forced to attend residential schools, on the grounds of the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. On Tuesday, Tseshaht First Nation announced the preliminary results of an 18-month research-and-scanning effort to identify those who died at the Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS), which operated from 1900 to 1973. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito