Joel Etienne, failed Conservative leadership candidate, resolves issue with party

Conservative leadership candidates Roman Baber, left, Pierre Poilievre, Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis listen to Jean Charest, second from left, speak during a debate at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference, in Ottawa, on May 5, 2022. Joel Etienne, who did not succeed in getting verified for the leadership contest, says he will put his efforts to appeal the decision to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld