The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
12:45 p.m.
Health authorities say the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India is behind a growing outbreak in central Newfoundland and Labrador.
Officials reported four new cases today, two of which are connected to the outbreak, which now involves 46 confirmed infections.
A 170-kilometre-wide area of central Newfoundland remains under heightened public health restrictions as authorities try to contain community spread.
There are now 93 active reported infections across the province, including six people in hospital due to the disease.
12:10 p.m.
The Manitoba government says 102 tickets were issued last week for violations of COVID-19 public health orders.
Most were fines for unauthorized gatherings in private homes or outdoors.
Twenty-two of the tickets were issued in relation to anti-restriction rallies in Winnipeg earlier in the month, and follow dozens of tickets issued in the previous two weeks stemming from those same rallies.
11:15 a.m.
Manitoba is expanding its eligibility for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Anyone who received their first dose on or before March 29 can now book an appointment for a second dose.
Until now, second doses have been limited to Indigenous people and people with certain high-risk medical conditions.
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 308 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 16 to 399, while the number of people in intensive care was unchanged at 101.
The province says it administered 58,764 doses of vaccine Tuesday, for a total of more than 5.1 million about 56.2 per cent of people in the province have received at least one dose.
The Montreal region is reporting 96 new cases today; no other region in Quebec is reporting more than 40 new infections.
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 257 new cases in Toronto and 215 in Peel Region.
She says there are also 123 new cases in Durham Region and 101 in York Region.
The Ministry of Health says 1,073 people are in hospital because of COVID-19 — 672 are in intensive care and 469 are on a ventilator.
10:30 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today.
Premier Joe Savikataaq says due to a mistake in reporting recoveries earlier this week, four additional cases have been added to the territory's total today.
There are now 22 active cases in the territory, all in the capital city of Iqaluit where 8,000 people live.
There have been 230 recoveries since the first case was declared in Iqaluit April 14.
10:25 a.m.
Canada's vaccine milestones continue today, with the country surpassing 20 million people getting at least their first dose.
Ontario reports that 135,308 people got vaccinated yesterday, 81 per cent of them receiving their first dose.
Those vaccinations put Canada up to 20.05 million people vaccinated.
That is about 63 per cent of eligible Canadians over the age of 12, and almost 53 per cent of everyone, including children under the age of 12 who won't become eligible to be vaccinated for several more months.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has set a marker of 75 per cent of eligible people getting one dose, and 20 per cent with both doses, as a safe place to start lifting many restrictions on outdoor activities, and 75 per cent of everyone fully vaccinated to lift most restrictions overall.
9:45 a.m.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says more than 75 per cent of Indigenous adults have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Miller says there are about 741 active cases in First Nations communities.
He says Indigenous people living in Manitoba, which has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the country, can now book their second vaccine shot.
Miller says the Canadian Armed Forces continues to support vaccine rollout in 11 Indigenous communities across the country.
Dr. Tom Wong, chief medical officer of public health at Indigenous Services, says active case counts have dropped drastically over the past couple months.
9:35 a.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.