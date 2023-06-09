Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days

The Sudbury 17 wildfire (SUD017) burns east of Mississagi Provincial Park near Elliot Lake, Ont. in this Sunday, June 4, 2023 handout photo. Air pollution from wildfires remained well above healthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario and several communities in British Columbia and Alberta. Forecasters expect moderately bad air quality on Friday and Saturday throughout most of Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry *MANDATORY CREDIT*