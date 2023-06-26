First Nations in B.C. call on minister to resign over horrific child abuse case

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during an announcement at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, June 15, 2023. First Nations leaders in British Columbia are calling for the resignation of the children's minister and an overhaul of the foster system after a horrific case involving torture, starvation and other abuse that culminated in the beating death of an 11-year-old boy. Eby told an unrelated news conference that the impact of the case is being "profoundly" felt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck