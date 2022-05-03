No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $34 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TORONTO - There was no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $34 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on May 6 will be an estimated $42 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Draw Lottery Ticket Winning Lotto Toronto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTrucker convicted in fatal crash near HedleyMore major housing projects unveiled in PentictonPolice recover ‘tons and tons’ of stolen mailChase continues as city tackles homeless campsLocal lacrosse products finish U.S. college careersNaomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76Homegrown journo Garcha joining Global NationalREVIEW: A great night of classic rockGun dealers will try to get case tossedAverage age creeping up in South Okanagan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions Lindholm scores, Markstrom gets shutout in Flames' 1-0 win over Stars to start series Malkin's tip lifts Penguins past Rangers in 3OTs in Game 1 Hamblin scores in OT as Condors beat Canucks 2-1 in AHL playoffs series opener Dusty Baker first Black manager, 12th ever to reach 2K wins