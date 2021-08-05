Seniors cut off from income supplement after receiving emergency benefits

Chris Sherlock, a 65-year-old resident of British Columbia's Cowichan Valley, is seen in an undated handout photo. Sherlock, who relied on the CERB last year, says he was never told his monthly income would drop by nearly $500 as a consequence. New Democrats say they've have been flooded with calls from seniors who suddenly find themselves cut off from monthly government payments due to emergency benefits they received last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Sherlock, *MANDATORY CREDIT*