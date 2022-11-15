Trudeau pledges cash for infrastructure and making vaccines in developing countries

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the first working session of the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 skp

BADUNG, Indonesia - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.

At the G20 summit in Indonesia, Trudeau says the private sector needs to help governments abroad build schools and hospitals.

He is pledging $750 million in financing for infrastructure projects in Asia, administered by a Crown corporation.

It’s largest chunk of funding announced so far as the Liberals gradually roll out their Indo-Pacific strategy.

Trudeau is also announcing $80 million for global health systems, with most of the funding helping countries prevent pandemics and respond to them.

The funding will also support projects that help developing countries manufacture COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.