Canada's trade with Russia has plummeted since its invasion of Ukraine

A man walks at an exhibition at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, with a logo of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in the background. Canada's trade with Russia plummeted in the first 10 months after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, with Ottawa's economic measures barring the export of everything from forklifts to barbers' chairs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dmitri Lovetsky