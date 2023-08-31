B.C. woman disappointed by 'slap on wrist' for Mountie who dragged her, stood on head

People attend a demonstration in support of nursing student Mona Wang, who alleges excessive force was used by an RCMP officer during a wellness check in Kelowna, in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed a Mountie who pleaded guilty to assault of a University of British Columbia student during a wellness check in Kelowna has received a conditional discharge and was placed on probation for two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck