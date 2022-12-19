'Glaciers can't get a break': How climate change is affecting Canada's icy landscape

The Coquitlam Glacier is shown in this 2022 handout photo. On a mountain high above the residents of Metro Vancouver, tucked inside a north-facing gully, the region's last remaining glacier is disappearing fast. The Coquitlam Glacier has survived 4,000 to 5,000 years thanks to its sheltered location on the east side of the Coquitlam watershed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Metro Vancouver