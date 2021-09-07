O'Toole promises health minister would be vaccinated despite no rule for candidates

OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he commits to appointing a health minister who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
O'Toole is an outlier among major federal leaders, who isn't requiring his candidates to be double vaccinated in order to hit the doorsteps.
Despite that, he promises a Conservative government would try to boost the country's vaccination rates to 90 per cent.
O'Toole hasn't specified how many of his 337 candidates are vaccinated, but has instructed those who are not to take daily rapid tests, same with those who are unvaccinated and working on their campaigns.
The Conservative leader announced today a promise to lower Canadians' cellphone and Internet bills by allowing international telecommunications companies into the country to create a more competitive market.
He's spent the past several dogged by questions about his policy on prohibited guns and amended his platform to say all firearms that are currently banned will remained banned.
O'Toole has refused to say whether that ban will be temporary or permanent, leaving the door open to making the 1,500 or so firearm models like the AR-15 rifle legal again following a review of the classification system he promises to hold.
