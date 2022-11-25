B.C.'s strong economy, inflation concerns part of fiscal picture, minister says

British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during the official opening of the Canadian Cancer Society Centre for Cancer Prevention and Support, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

VICTORIA - British Columbia's strong economic performance will be a major part of today's fiscal update, but the finance minister says she'll also issue cautions about inflation pressures and rising interest rates.

Selina Robinson says the numbers she presents as part of the province's quarterly budget update will show an economy continuing to grow despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister's last update in September forecasted a budget surplus for the current fiscal year of $706 million.

Robinson's update comes a week after the swearing-in of new Premier David Eby, who has already made several spending announcements adding up to more than $1 billion.

Eby promised to spend millions for more RCMP officers, initiated a public safety campaign and has arranged a $100 credit for residents on their electricity bill from the Crown utility.

The premier has said the B.C. economy is doing well and the province's budget can cover the cost of his latest plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you