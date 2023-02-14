MPs seek transparency in Canada's sanctions regime, accountability for Russia's war

OTTAWA - The House of Commons foreign affairs committee wants the Liberal government to report to Parliament on a regular basis about whether its sanctions regime is actually working.
The committee launched a study of the Russian military buildup at the border with Ukraine shortly before Moscow chose to invade the country a year ago.
Since then, Ottawa has sanctioned hundreds of people linked to Russia's war effort, as well as officials accused of human-rights breaches from Haiti to Sri Lanka.
But the MPs heard from experts and Ukraine's ambassador that it's unclear whether the sanctions are actually having an impact, and to what extent Russian oligarchs are working around these limitations.
The MPs are asking the Liberals to go beyond occasional updates on the total amount of funds that have been frozen, and report regularly on who's had assets frozen, what shell companies are involved and whether those targeted are evading the sanctions.
The committee wrapped up hearings last October but took months to issue the report, in part due to squabbles between the parties on a handful of issues.
