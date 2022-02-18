The latest on the convoy protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa

The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. All times eastern:
7:40 a.m.
Ottawa police say Tamara Lich, a key organizer of the convoy protest that ha seized the city for weeks, has a court appearance scheduled today.
Police say Lich, 49, from Medicine Hat, Alta., has been charged with counselling to commit mischief.
Police say they issued a notice to protesters Thursday advising that anyone blocking streets or helping others to block them is committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.
Protesters were also told to cease unlawful activity or they would face charges or fines.
———
7:25 a.m.
Ottawa police say convoy protest organizer Chris Barber has a court appearance today.
Police say he has been charged with counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.
Officers arrested the 46-year-old from Swift Current, Sask., yesterday at the protests outside Parliament Hill.
Another key organizer, Tamara Lich, was also arrested.
———
7:15 a.m.
Government House leader Mark Holland says the Speaker and House leaders from all parties agreed to cancel today's sitting on advice of parliamentary security.
He says the government is closely monitoring the police operation in downtown Ottawa today and will await further advice from security officials on when the House can reopen, but it hopes that can happen Saturday.
The House began debating the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on Thursday. Holland says today's pause will not affect the outcome and MPs who want to speak will do so.
He says the House will do its work and MPs will vote early next week on the Emergencies Act motion.
———
7 a.m.
The House of Commons will not sit today to debate emergency measures the government has brought in to deal with the protest just outside its doors that is entering its fourth week.
A note from Speaker Anthony Rota says the sitting today is cancelled because of a police operation expected to take place by Parliament Hill and other locations around Ottawa's downtown core.
The note goes on to say that anyone not in the parliamentary precinct should stay away from the core until further notice.
———
6:45 a.m.
The lights on police vehicles are flickering in intersections across Ottawa's downtown core this morning.
Officers are checking every vehicle looking to get into the secure area that spans roughly four square kilometres.
Officers from provincial, national and other municipal forces are policing the perimeter with about 100 checkpoints to keep out anyone intent on joining the protest.
Trucks are idling on the street in front of Parliament Hill as a bitter winter storm pummels the national capital, covering vehicles in snow and ice.
Fires are also going under tents set up near the vehicles as protesters huddle to stay warm.
After police arrested two organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy last night, and arrested one other, denizens of the downtown encampment appear alert to the possibility of more police action.
———
