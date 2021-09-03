Where the federal party leaders are on Saturday, Sept. 4

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in an airplane hanger during the Canadian federal election campaign in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

 NSD

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Ottawa

Private.

——

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Coquitlam, B.C.

10 a.m. -- Makes an announcement and holds a media availability. Cypress Room, Executive Plaza Hotel Metro Vancouver, 405 North Rd.

Nanaimo, B.C.

7 p.m. -- Attends an event with supporters. Vancouver Island Conference Centre, 101 Gordon St.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

St. John's

9:45 a.m. -- Makes an announcement about health care. Conference Hall, Emera Innovation Exchange, 100 Signal Hill Rd.

Halifax

2:15 p.m. -- Meets with young voters. Horseshoe Island Park, 6936 Tupper Grove.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.