Yukon celebrates 50th anniversary of watershed self-governance meeting

Grand Chief Peter Johnston watches as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts to being given a framed archival photo of his father Pierre and brother Sasha playing on a swing set in Old Crow, Yukon, back in the early 1970s. The picture was presented Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 in Whitehorse at a dinner event during the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Council of Yukon First Nations' document Together Today For Our Children Tomorrow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas